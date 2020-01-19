Sometimes, it is pretty hard for people to face (and end) rumors about themselves. This is a problem many celebrities have to deal with every day. It seems that tabloids are always reporting odd things about celebrities and their personal lives, even if there is no reason for anyone to believe that the rumors are true.

RELATED: 10 Most Expensive Celeb Baby Showers

One rumor that seems to follow a lot of female celebrities involves babies. Many people are always under the impression that their favorite famous women are expecting a baby.

10 Lady Gaga Joked About It

Lady Gaga is definitely not a stranger to rumors, especially ones that are focused on her having a baby. These whispers have been pretty persistent for a while, and she even joked about the issue. She is a pretty good sport about it and has even joked that she was indeed expecting, but she was not expecting a baby, as her fans had been claiming. Instead, the celebrity talked about the fact that she was “pregnant” with an upcoming project that she was working on at the time, and not an actual baby.

9 Jennifer Aniston Has Faced This For Years

If a quarter of the rumors about Jennifer Aniston were true, she would have given birth to multiple litters. It seems that the star has had to battle dozens of pregnancy rumors over the years, which has to get pretty old after a while.

Things like this probably have a huge affect on these celebrities. Their friends or family members might hear about these rumors and wonder why they had not been informed about the big news before the rest of the world was. But if it has affected Jennifer a lot, she has been rather good at hiding it.

8 Halsey Has Humorous Responses To Her Own Pregnancy Rumors

Pregnancy rumors have been swirling around Halsey for a long time, and she has posted some really funny things about it on social media. Her fans have been speculating that she and her current boyfriend, Evan Peters, are going to welcome a new little one into the world soon, but she has set the rumors straight on numerous occasions.

On one occasion, the rumor mill started swirling again after fans saw a picture of her and her boyfriend that suggested she was pregnant. The star informed them that the picture actually had something to do with a medical condition she has. “Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes,” said Halsey.

7 Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Have To Do Much To Make People Think She’s Expecting

Gwen Stefani has been surrounded by these rumors for a long time, and it really is by no fault of her own. Apparently, she does not even have to look any different than she usually does, and yet fans will still try to claim that she is expecting another baby.

This seems to happen when she starts up a new romantic relationship. Being in a relationship brings its’ own kind of stress, so this kind of thing must make it much worse for people in the spotlight.

6 Beyoncé Has To Deal With This All The Time

Beyoncé does have some beautiful children, but the star has also had to deal with false rumors about her being pregnant for a very long time. The singer and her husband have welcomed three children into the world, but there have been plenty of times when fans suspected that she was pregnant when she wasn’t.

RELATED: 10 Times Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Have Given Us Mom And Daughter Goals

One of the things that does not seem to be helping the couple in this regard is the fact that they are very private about their family, which is pretty understandable, but misinformation thrives in a vacuum.

5 There Have Been Rumors About Kate Middleton

There have been many pregnancy rumors surrounding Kate Middleton. She and Prince William always have a lot of focus on their family, since they are members of one of the most famous families in the world. It's no surprise that there is almost always some odd rumors being spread about them.

The pair already share three children together, but it seems that there is always someone out there who thinks that there is another child (or multiple children) on the way. Dealing with rumors like that has to get exhausting after a while, but they handle it well.

4 Khloe Kardashian Is No Stranger To Pregnancy Rumors

The Kardashians have had to face a lot of rumors over the years, and many of the ones about Khloe have something to do with pregnancy. There have been many times when people claimed that they thought she was pregnant because it looked like she had a baby bump in some photos. This resulted in some rumors being spread that the star was expecting a baby.

Khloe claimed that she used to be offended such remarks, and she felt like the rumors said a lot about her appearance. But after a while, the star learned that there was no reason to be concerned since people like to start and follow rumors about famous people for no reason.

3 An Instagram Post Made Fans Think Kristen Bell Was Pregnant

Kristen Bell has been surrounded by pregnancy rumors before, some of which started because of a post she made on Instagram. The rumors started going when she posted a photo that showed herself wearing a certain t-shirt. The words printed on the t-shirt said “Shhhh… Baby Asleep,” and her followers thought that the photo was a clever pregnancy announcement. That could not have been further from the truth.

In the post, the star even informed everyone that one of her children had picked out what she was wearing. But even though she said that it did not stop the public from bounding to the wrong conclusion.

2 There Have Been Lots Of Pregnancy Rumors About Taylor Swift

There have been a lot of pregnancy rumors connected to Taylor Swift over the last few years as well. The star is another famous person who only has to exist in order for someone to spread a baby-related rumor about her.

RELATED: 10 Celebrities Who Have Had Babies Under 25

The star started facing things like this around 2012 when fans thought that she was trying to have a baby with someone that she was dating at the time. Taylor once again found herself in the middle of a similar rumor a couple of years later when she began another very public relationship. Taylor has also been the center of plenty of wedding rumors, as well.

1 Rihanna Has Given Fans Good Reason To Think She’s Pregnant

Rihanna has been the subject of a lot of pregnancy rumors, and it is kind of her own fault. The star recently made some comments that gave her fans real reasons to think that she could be carrying a child.

The famous star claimed that she was going to “give birth” to someone, which is literally the best way to start a rumor about your pregnancy. But that did not actually mean anything since her comment was taken way out of context. After that, her fans started posting tweets about her being pregnant, which made the rumor spread pretty fast.

NEXT: 10 Celebs Who Are Expecting Babies In 2020