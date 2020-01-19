10 Reasons Rihanna Would Make The Best Mom (If She's Really Pregnant)

Let's face it we are obsessed with celebrities. We love knowing what they're doing, where they are in the world, and how they are raising their kids. And the latest celebrity that is rumored to be pregnant is Rihanna. Rihanna broke into the entertainment business as a singer but now she has her grown an entire business empire that sells makeup, lingerie, and perfume. And even though Rihanna already has a lot on her plate we know that if she is pregnant she would make an amazing mother to a little boy or a girl. So keep reading to discover ten reasons why Rihanna would make the best mom if she really is pregnant.

10 She Will Teach Her Kids To Embrace Their Creative Sides

There are many parents out there that do not want their kids to go into creative fields when it comes to their careers. And this is because they are afraid that they won't be able to find a job and support themselves when they get older. But Rihanna is not afraid of being creative and we know that if she is pregnant she will teach her kids to embrace their creativity.

RELATED: 10 Silly Reasons You May Burst Into Tears Unexpectedly During Pregnancy

When talking with Interview Magazine, Rihanna mentioned why she has created different businesses. And she responded with as it helps her creativity and it makes her feel more complete. We know with this mindset she will teach her kids to follow their creative side as well.

9 Be Who You Really Are

An important lesson that parents need to teach their children is to be who they really are. In life, it is easy to get carried away with everything that is going on around you and to just go with the flow. But in an interview with GQ Magazine, Rihanna talks about how she stood up for what she wants to do with her music career and not just do what the record label told her to do. We know that this is a trait that Rihanna will teach her kids one day so they can have a happy life.

8 Family Is Important

Rihanna would make the best mom if she's pregnant since she knows the importance of family. This can be seen by Rihanna being close to her parents and siblings as well as talking about them in interviews, like for the New York Times, and how she wants to make her parents proud.

RELATED: 10 Unique Baby Names Inspired By Young Adult Literature

This means that when Rihanna has a baby she will make sure that her family is involved with her little one's life. And a strong family connection can help a child nourish into an amazing human being.

7 That Giving Back Is Important

Another reason why Rihanna would make the best mom if she really is pregnant is that she would teach her kids the importance of giving back. In Hollywood, it is very easy to get caught up with the fancy lights and all the attention you are receiving. But Rihanna keeps her feet on the ground by giving back to those in need and she has even started her own charity, as reported by Vogue. And it is important to teach kids to give back since it will teach them how fortunate they are and how they can help people in need.

6 She Does Her Research

There are many parents out there who just like to wing it and go with the flow as they discover their parenting style and what works for them in there baby but we believe that if Rihanna is truly pregnant that she will do her research when it comes to parenting.

RELATED: 10 Farmhouse-Inspired Baby Rooms

This is because in a 2015 interview with the New York Times Rihanna mentioned how she recently was Googling childbirth. And even though she was not rumored to be pregnant then, if she already was doing research about pregnancies and labor then we believe that she will do the same amount of research when it comes to parenting.

5 She’ll Encourage Them To Take Risks

There are many people out there that like to live a safe and comfortable life. This means that they don't take any chances and they don't take any risk. That is no way to live. We know that Rihanna will teach her kids to take risks because in an interview with Vogue she said: “I've never been afraid to take risks.” This mindset is something that she will pass down to her kids which will let them live a fulfilling life where they try new things and take chances on themselves.

4 They Will Learn About Their Heritage

With Rihanna being born and raised in Barbados we know that if she really is pregnant she will teach her children about their heritage. Rihanna can be seen many times throughout the year back in her home country spending time with her family and friends.

RELATED: 10 Industrial Nursery Designs

And not only that, according to CNN, Rihanna has been appointed an Ambassador of Barbados. With this title, we know how much she loves her home country and how she will make sure that her children know about their heritage. And teaching children about their heritage is one of the most important parts of being a parent.

3 Mental Health Will Be A Priority

In past generations, talking about mental health was considered a sign of weakness. Now in today's world, we know the importance of mental health and the overall effect it has on us. And when talking to Interview Magazine, Rihanna mentioned how mental health is important to her. With Rihanna realizing that we know that when she has kids she will teach them the importance of mental health and looking after your own well-being. And with Rihanna teaching her kids the importance of mental health her kids will grow up to be amazing children.

2 She Will Teach Them Hard Work

Rihanna is not just an internationally known singer. Rihanna has been in movies and has created makeup and lingerie brands. So we know that if Rihanna really is pregnant that she will teach her kids the value of hard work.

RELATED: 10 Ways To Help Baby Love Bath Time

We love the fact that Rihanna works hard for her money whether it be recording new albums, touring, or releasing a new product. With this strong worth ethic she has, there is no doubt that she will teach her kids to work for what they want in life.

1 Her Kids Will Get Amazing Lullabies

One reason why we know that Rihanna will make an amazing mom if she really is pregnant is that she will be able to sing her kid’s lullabies. Rihanna has won numerous awards in the music industry do to her talent as a singer. Any baby will be lucky to have Rihanna sing classic lullabies to them as they try to fall asleep. And we might be a little jealous of her future babies’ private concerts but we know that Rihanna will make an amazing mother if she truly is pregnant.

NEXT: 10 Benefits Of Joining A New Age Mother's Group